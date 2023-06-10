Pakistani balloon found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, security forces launched a search operation

Kathua, 10 June (HS). In Jammu and Kashmir, there was a stir on Saturday when a huge Pakistani balloon was found in village Sapalwan of Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. PIA was written on the balloon. The local people informed the police about the balloon found in the field. The police have seized the balloon and started probing the matter.

According to official sources, the balloon was spotted by locals in Sapalwan in the early hours of Saturday. It is feared that this balloon has come from Pakistan. PIA is written on it, which means Pakistan International Airlines is being imposed. Even before this, many times the balloons written by PIA have been seized by the police. Police launched a search operation in the area after finding the balloon. After getting the information, the agencies have also become fully alert.

Security agencies suspect that this is a conspiracy to divert attention from Pakistan, because cases of drone dropping have also come to the fore from Pakistan. Due to drone dropping, Pakistan constantly sends consignments of weapons and sometimes narcotics, while the police and agencies have failed in many such cases.