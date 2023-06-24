Pakistani drone spotted on Punjab border, shot down by BSF, infiltration attempt foiled in Jammu and Kashmir

The process of sending drones from Pakistan to the Indian border continues unabated. The matter is once again of Tarn Taran in Punjab. In Lakhna village of the district, Pakistan sent its drone violating the Indian airspace. However, the Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) has been shot down by the alert soldiers of the Indian border. BSF Punjab Frontier said that on seeing the drone, BSF jawans started firing on it and killed the drone coming from Pakistan.

Pakistani drone entered the border at nightThe soldiers of BSF’s 103rd Battalion, posted on the Indo-Pak International Border, saw late on Friday night that a drone was entering the Indian border from Pakistan’s side. BSF jawans started firing on the drone as soon as it entered the Indian border. The soldiers shot down the drone by firing about 12 rounds.

No contraband foundSignificantly, for a long time, many objectionable goods have been sent to India through drones from Pakistan. In this episode, a drone was also sent on Friday. Although the soldiers killed the drone after crossing the border, but no objectionable material has been recovered from it so far. However, after the incident, BSF has started a search operation in the area.

jawan injured in encounterAn encounter took place with terrorists trying to cross the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. An Indian Army soldier was injured in the encounter. Army officials said the encounter began in the Forward Ranger Nala area of ​​Gulpur sector late on Friday night when Indian troops spotted at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate into India under the cover of darkness in the dense forests. . According to officials, a soldier was injured in the brief encounter, while the three terrorists managed to escape into the dense forests nearby. The search for the terrorists is on.