Pakistani drone was carrying a consignment of drugs, BSF shot it down

Punjab: For some time, many drones have been spotted on the Amritsar-Pakistan International Border in Punjab. While taking action, the Border Security Force shot down many of these drones and many types of weapons and drugs have also been recovered from them. A similar incident of Pakistani drone was recorded last night also at Amritsar-Pakistan International Border, here at around 09:30 pm the soldiers of Border Security Force shot down the Pakistani drone.

Pakistani drone shot down

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone in a village in Indian territory near the India-Pakistan border here last night. The officials informed about the incident. According to an official statement, last night at around 09:30, BSF jawans heard the sound of a drone in Dhanoe Khurd village of Amritsar. After this, the soldiers immediately shot down the drone.

a suspect arrested

The official statement said that after this, during the search in the area, BSF jawans recovered a drone from the farm of the village. Meanwhile, the jawans also saw three people running towards the village, out of which one suspect was caught. Three packets of the drug, weighing 3.4 kg, were recovered from the suspect’s possession.