Pakistani infiltrator killed by BSF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

A big news is coming out from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday killed a suspected Pakistani infiltrator on the International Border (IB) here. Officials have given information in this regard. He told that the incident took place near Mangu Chak border post (BOP) in Samba sector at around 2.50 am.

BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of a person who crossed IB from Pakistan side in the Samba area, early morning today. He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards border fencing. The troops fired on him and shot him dead. Further details are…

— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023



Officials said that BSF personnel noticed suspicious activity along the international border at BOP Mangu Chak. After this, some bullets were fired towards the forward area, in which the intruder was killed. He told that since the body was in the forward area, the BSF started a search operation along the international border in Samba sector.