Pakistani police brings terrorism charges against Imran Khan

Islamabad police have filed charges of terrorism and a number of other violations of national law against the country’s former prime minister and chairman of the opposition Justice Movement party, Imran Khan, his 17 aides and dozens of supporters. This was reported on March 19 by the agency AP.

The charges were brought after supporters of the ousted prime minister clashed with police. Skirmishes continued for several hours outside the courthouse, where Khan was supposed to appear as part of a bribery case.

Law enforcement officers used batons and tear gas, while Khan’s supporters threw firebombs and stones at the officers.

As a result, more than 50 officers were injured, a police checkpoint, several cars and motorcycles were set on fire.

More than 60 of his supporters were arrested on the territory of the politician’s residence on the same day.

Khan’s list of charges included terrorism, obstructing police officers in their tasks, assaulting law enforcement officers, injuring police officers and endangering their lives.

Imran Khan was removed from office on April 10, 2022 in a vote of no confidence. The opposition initiated the procedure, accusing him of failing to improve the economic situation in the country, as well as of corruption.