Pakistani woman Seema Haider sent wedding photos with Sachin to President Draupadi Murmu, know what is the plan

Pakistani woman who entered India illegally Seema Haider The UP ATS team is continuously questioning. On the other hand, Seema has allegedly sent the picture of her marriage with her Indian lover Sachin to President Draupadi Murmu.

Why did Haider send his picture to the President?

Seema Haider, a resident of Pakistan, has filed a mercy petition in front of President Draupadi Murmu by sending her picture. In which he has demanded to give citizenship of India. In a petition sent to the President through her lawyer, she has pleaded to be granted Indian citizenship and stay in India after marrying Sachin Meena. She had already said that she does not want to go to Pakistan. Instead of writing her name as Seema Haider, she has written Seema Meena in her petition.

Who is Seema Haider and how did she reach India

Seema Haider (30) is a resident of Sindh province of Pakistan, who was living in Karachi after her marriage in 2014. Seema and Sachin came in contact with each other in 2019 through the online video game PubG. After that Seema illegally entered India via Nepal and reached Delhi with her boyfriend Sachin (22). In March this year, Sachin and Seema met in Kathmandu, Nepal, where they lived together for seven days and got married secretly. After this Seema went back to Pakistan and Sachin returned to India. According to the police, Seema, who claimed to have a rift with her husband, returned home to Karachi and sold a plot for PKR 1.2 million and arranged visas and plane tickets to Nepal for herself and her children. Seema then came to India to marry her lover. Seema is already married and is also the mother of four children.

Seema was arrested by the police on July 4.

Significantly, on July 4, the police had arrested Seema for illegally entering India and Sachin was arrested for harboring illegal immigrants. However, both of them were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and are living with their four children in a house in Rabupura area.

UP ATS team is continuously questioning Seema Haider

Central investigative agencies had held a meeting with the Noida Police recently in connection with the investigation into the illegal entry of Pakistani national Seema Haider into India. While the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has questioned the couple for two days, the Noida Police is separately probing the matter. Noida Police has not yet filed the charge sheet. A senior police officer said, apart from the investigation so far, the police is trying to find out which identity cards were submitted by Sachin to get the fake Aadhaar card made for Seema.

Seema Haider’s revenge being taken from Hindu women in Pakistan

Three daughters of a Hindu entrepreneur living in Pakistan’s Sindh province were abducted and forcibly converted to Islam and then married off to Muslim men. A top organization working for the rights of minorities in the country gave this information. It is being claimed that after the incident related to Seema Haider, incidents of attacks on the Hindu community have increased in the area.

