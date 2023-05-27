Palamu fort on the verge of being razed, heirs of Chero dynasty are demanding to free it from forest area

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee. Palamu fort under Barwadih block of Latehar district is the pride of not only Palamu division but of entire Jharkhand. Despite being neglected for years, this fort is still a center of attraction for tourists. Now voices are being raised regarding the ownership of this fort. On the other hand, the Forest Department is calling it a part of the Palamu Tiger Reserve. Amidst all this, the Palamu fort is silently shedding tears over its plight. The condition of the fort has become such that if it is not renovated soon, it will become ruined.

from the pages of history

There are two forts on the hill adjacent to Betla National Park of Palamu Tiger Reserve. One is below, which is called Old Palamu Fort and the other is on top of the hill, which is called New Palamu Fort. According to the inscriptions found in the new fort and historians, Raja Medini Rai had laid its foundation on January 8, 1663 in the name of his son Pratap Rai. There is a difference of opinion among historians regarding when and who built the old fort. But it is certain that the construction of this fort was started by the Mahor kings, which was later taken over by the Raxel kings and developed it. After Raxel kings, later this fort became under Chero king Bhagwant Rai. This time was the beginning of the 16th century. The golden age of this fort is called the reign of King Medini Rai, which lasted from 1658 to 1678 AD. In 1661 Medini Rai also renovated the old fort. Apart from Raxel, Mughal, British, this fort also became witness to many small attacks.

World Heritage Day today, Palamu Fort is a direct witness to the Chero dynasty’s reign of 200 years

The fort became part of the PTR on April 1, 1973.

When Palamu Tiger Reserve was notified on April 1, 1973, the entire area of ​​Kamaldah Lake including both the forts came under it. Since then till now it comes in the reserve area of ​​PTR only. Being adjacent to Betla Park, both these forts are centers of attraction for tourists. It is said that due to being in the reserved forest area, no renovation of this fort could be done. Even clearing the bushes and trees growing on the walls of the fort is against the Forest Act. The Archaeological Department of India also tried several times to renovate this fort, but the work could not be completed due to lack of coordination with the rules of the Forest Department.

Jharkhand Foundation Day: Palamu Fort is about to be demolished, lest it gets buried in history, see photos

Palamu fort should be freed from the forest area

Now Deenanath Singh and his companions, who claim to be the heirs of the Chero dynasty, are demanding to free the fort from the forest area. He argues in his favor that the fort is losing its existence due to the rules of the Forest Department. They say that if an attempt is made to clean the fort on their behalf, a case is filed by the Forest Department. They allege that the PTR management neither cleans or renovates the fort itself nor does it allow anyone else to do so. Since there are no security arrangements in the fort. That’s why it remains a haven for naughty young men and women. There is also a gathering of anti-social elements in the fort premises. Drinking alcohol has become common here. The Chero community is outraged and distressed by the happening of such acts on this sacred land of their ancestors. They say that if the area of ​​this fort is freed from the reserved forest land then it can be saved. Also it can be developed as a tourist destination.

Palamu fort on the verge of being ruined, this glorious page of history should not end with time

Preparation of request to President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister

Dinanath Singh and his companions are preparing to put their demand in front of the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister and the department. He has also presented the genealogy of the Chero dynasty to claim himself as his successor. This genealogy affidavit has been done. Dinanath Singh is preparing to organize a movement to free the fort from forest land through the Medini Azad Sangh. Apart from this, Gangeshwar Singh Chero, secretary of Palamu Fort Conservation cum Jatra Development Committee, is also playing an active role in this movement. Recently, along with Dinanath Singh and Gangeshwar Singh, many people of Chero community had met Prajesh Kant Jena, Deputy Director of the Northern Division of Palamu Tiger Reserve and presented their views. Dinanath Singh said that if there is no solution from the talks, he will file a case in the court by taking the help of the law.

Palamu Fort is on the verge of being ruined, when will it be restored, lest it get lost in the pages of history

Saving the fort is our priority

Deputy Director Mr. Jena told in this regard that the government has notified the fort and its adjoining area under Palamu Tiger Reserve and as government employees it is our responsibility to follow its rules. Since Palamu Fort is a heritage. So saving it is the priority of the management. Under this, work has been started for cleaning the fort and its surroundings with the common local people and departmental employees, trackers, guides, etc. by doing shramdaan while staying within the purview of the rules. Its positive results are also visible. As far as the feelings of the people of Chero community are concerned, a discussion will be held with them on how to save the fort with their cooperation. He said that whatever is in accordance with the rules, will be done to save the fort.

Palamu fort has to be saved

Local MLA Ramchandra Singh said that we all have an identity with Palamu fort and it is everyone’s duty to save it. He said that the fort should stand again according to its glorious past, for this work is being done according to the rules. The matter is being discussed with the government. In saving it, the cooperation of the officers of the Forest Department, all the local communities, religions and castes is expected, because the Palamu fort is the pride of Palamu.