Palamu: On June 24, the gathering of Sur-Tal will be decorated, international artists Kedia brothers will present the duet of Sarod and Sitar.

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee: Under the World Music Week, on June 24, a festival of Sur and Taal will be organized in Medininagar, Palamu. Internationally renowned artist Kedia Bandhu will participate in this program organized under the name of Music for Peace. This information was given by Ram-Shyam Bandhu, a well-known music duo of the city on Friday.

Sur Sangam Art Center is organizing

Ram Kishore Pandey and Shyam Kishore Pandey told that this program is being organized by the Sangeet Shikshan Sansthan Sur Sangam Kala Kendra. It is a constituent of Maa Bageshwari Educational and Cultural Trust. This program will be held from 7 pm to 10 pm at Chandra Residency, Bairia Chowk. Many dignitaries of the city will be present in this program.

Jharkhand Village Story: A village in Jharkhand named Baludih, but now sand cannot be found

Kedia brothers are known for playing sarod and sitar.

The main attractions of this program organized under the name Music for Peace will be internationally renowned artist Mor Mukut Kedia and his brother Manoj Kedia. A duet of sarod and sitar will be presented by this pair, known as Kedia Bandhu, in Medininagar. Kedia brothers are also called abroad for this program. Both the brothers have been honored with many national and international honors for this special presentation. He will also be honored in Medininagar.

Jharkhand Village Story: A village in Jharkhand, where there is a feeling of cold even in the scorching heat

Viewers will see Tabla’s rhythm in Music for Peace

In the Music for Peace program, the audience will not only see the magic of Sur, but also the rhythm of Taal on Tabla. Famous tabla players of the country Rupak Mitra, Rajesh Mishra and Ravi Shankar Singh will also participate in this programme. Along with his tabla playing, he will also accompany Kedia brothers and Ram-Shyam brothers in the program. These three are also very famous as solo tabla players and accompanists.

Jharkhand Village Story: A village in Jharkhand, where Naxalites could never knock, model village is being built on its own

Ram-Shyam brothers will present song-ghazal

Ram-Shyam brothers themselves will also present songs and ghazals in the programme. Ram-Shyam brothers are very famous these days as budding song-ghazal and bhajan singers of Jharkhand. He has brought laurels to Palamu by giving his presentation in front of Bhajan Samrat Anoop Jalota. In the Music for Peace program, these two brothers will present some selected songs and ghazals.

Such an event is happening after years.

Ashutosh Pandey and Ramesh Kumar Pathak, the organizers of the program, told that years ago such dignified concerts were organized by late Jyotin Prakash, late Jitu Mistry etc. At that time there used to be meetings of veteran masters like Ustad Bismillah Khan, Girja Devi, Birju Maharaj, Sitara Devi, Pankaj Udhas, Nirmala Devi, Pandit Hanuman Mishra. After a long time, again such a musical program is being organized by Sur Sangam Kala Kendra in the city.