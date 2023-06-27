Palamu: Workshop ‘Vartalap’ organized on the achievements of the government in the nine years in Medininagar

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee. On the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Central Government, a regional media workshop ‘Vartalaap’ was organized at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Smriti Bhawan on Tuesday by Press Information Bureau, Ranchi, in collaboration with Palamu District Administration, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In the inaugural session, Additional Director General of Press Information Office Akhil Kumar Mishra, Palamu Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Dodde, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha, Deputy Development Commissioner Ravi Anand, DFO Soumitra Shukla, Commandant of CRPF 134 Battalion Sudesh Kumar, Deputy Director Public Relations Anand, Language ( PTI’s senior journalists Indukant Dixit, Amarkant Singh, Uday Chauhan attended as guest speakers. The conversation was started by lighting the lamp by the guests.

Additional Director General made subject admission

While introducing the subject, Additional Director General of PIB Ranchi Akhil Kumar Mishra welcomed all the guests and media persons. He described this program as a medium to further strengthen the link between the government and the media.

Deputy Commissioner said, ‘Media is powerful’

Deputy Commissioner Palamu said in his address that media is powerful, so journalists should play their role well and print the news only after checking the facts. Regarding social media, he said that having responsible journalism has a positive impact in the society.

Media should avoid sensationalism

Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said that the media should give the news with full responsibility. Media should also avoid ‘sensationalism’. There is a need to do journalism very thoughtfully, especially in serious matters. Even today the newspaper is more powerful than the cannon.

Commandant counted the achievements of CRPF

Commandant of CRPF 134 Battalion, Sudesh Kumar threw light on the work area of ​​the organization. The efforts of the CRPF to restore peace in Jharkhand were also kept in front of the media, especially the efforts being made to protect the environment and provide health services to the local people.

DFO told departmental scheme

DFO of Palamu, Soumitra Shukla, interested people who have land to plant trees in the district. He was told about the scheme of his department to provide shady, fruitful, etc. types of plants by the department. Along with this, he expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the media in the Van Mahotsav program of the department.

DDC gave information about the scheme

Palamu’s Deputy Development Commissioner Ravi Anand gave information about the development works and major schemes being run at a fast pace by the district administration. He said that it will be the priority of the administration to reach information to the media at a fast pace. He also welcomed the beneficiaries of various schemes like Urban Housing Mission, PM Swanidhi Yojana, etc.

Other guests also kept their point

Deputy Director Public Relations Anand said that the media acts as a bridge between the government and the public. Senior language journalist Indukant Dixit appreciated the efforts of the regional media and said that journalism is alive today because of the new news coming from the regions. Senior journalist Amarkant Singh accepted the problems being faced by journalists at the grassroots level, especially the problems related to recognition and remuneration. Senior journalist Uday Chauhan advised journalists to work as a link between the public and the government while giving priority to positive reporting.

His cooperation in the program

PIB’s Regional Publicity Officer Sh Gaurav Pushkar and Onkar Nath Pandey conducted the stage of the conversation workshop. Divisional Public Relations Office, Palamu had a major contribution in making this event a success. An exhibition related to various schemes being run by the government was organized by the Divisional Public Relations Office.