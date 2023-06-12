Palamu’s famous folk singer and Manas spokesperson Ramswaroop Shukla passed away, wave of mourning among artists

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee. Renowned folk singer and Manas spokesperson Ramswaroop Shukla of Palamu district passed away on the night of 11th June. He was suffering from illness for a long time. He breathed his last at Palhe-Khurd village in Patan, Palamu, his ancestral home. He was also a retired teacher. Shukla was a well-known name in the old folk singers of Palamu. He had also made his identity as Manas spokesperson.

Many people paid tribute

On hearing the news of his death, there was a wave of mourning among the artists of Palamu division. Many folk artists of the division reached his native village Palhe-Khurd and not only paid tribute to him, but also participated in his funeral procession and discharged their social responsibilities.

The president of Lok Kala Manch said that this irreparable loss

District President of Palamu District Folk Art Forum, Shishir Kumar Shukla told that late Shukla was a successful teacher as well as a renowned folk singer. He was also very interested in social and religious works. Everyone was convinced of his soft and cheerful nature. His demise has caused irreparable damage to the education world and the art world, which cannot be compensated in the near future.

These people expressed grief

As soon as the information about his death was received, Shiv Kumar Chaudhary, folk artist of Palamu division, Daltonganj Doordarshan program executive Sushil Kumar, Lallu Mishra, Nagendra Singh, Umashankar Mishra, Ramjas Kumar, Dayanand Tiwari, Vijay Vishwakarma, Chandan Vishwakarma, Jugnu Kumar, Suraj Mishra, Ram Kishore and Shyam Kishore Pandey, Kamlesh Singh, Mini Pawan Singh, Mantu Sinha, Ashutosh Pandey, Deepak Pandey, Rajmani Vyas, Rajeev Pandey, Vibhuti Giri, Prem Giri, Lal Babu, Birendra Vyas, Bhola Vyas, Rahul Sinha, Sunil Singh, Chandni Singh, Innerdev Kumar, Arun Pandey, Umesh Kumar Sonu Mishra, Dinesh Mohak, Abhay Dwivedi, Guddu Dubey, Vijay Paswan, Chandan Sinha, Bablu Sinha, Bhupesh Kumar, Tulsi Ram, Sanjay Shukla, Bachandev Ram, Sushil Pandey, Raj Muni Ram, Akhilesh Tiwari, Upendra Tiwari, Pramod Thakur, Umesh Kumar, Nagendra Singh, Ram Bola Bam etc. artists paid tribute and wished for the peace of his soul.

Chowmein shopkeeper shot dead in Palamu, locals preparing for protest Shukla passed away