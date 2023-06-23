palash brand changed the fate of rural women of jharkhand 32 lakh families earning sakhi mandal unk

Jharkhand News: Through an innovative effort on the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren Palash Brand (Palash Brand) where on one hand the rural women got the basis of livelihood, on the other hand the products like mustard oil, rice, flour, pulses, Madua flour, lemon grass made and stored by the rural women were liked by the people. going. By establishing the identity of Sakhimandal’s products at the state as well as national level, good income of Sakhimandal is being ensured. Keeping in view the success of Palash brand, continuous work is being done in the direction of empowerment of sisters associated with Sakhi Mandal. About 2.78 lakh Sakhi Mandals have been formed in 29,953 villages of 264 blocks of 24 districts of the state and about 32.51 lakh families are associated with it.