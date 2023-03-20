Palestine and Israel have developed a new security project

Palestine and Israel at the conference agreed to create a mechanism that would protect against violence and prevent its spread. This was reported by the publishing house “RIA-Novosti”.

March 20 – BLiTZ. Yesterday there was a conference between several countries. The event was held to ensure security in the regions. The five-party meeting ended with a decision to take measures to improve the Palestinian economy. The next such meeting will take place in Egypt. According to the data received, five countries will also be involved in the event.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the country's authorities will not tolerate calls from the opposition for violence and anarchy March 19, 2023 at 16:28

Photo: IA SM-News