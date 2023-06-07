pan aadhaar link know last date and how to link pan and aadhaar via online sms rjs

There are many ways to link PAN with Aadhaar. You can do it online or by sending an SMS. We are telling its process below.

Open the income tax e-filing portal from this link.

If you have not already registered yourself, then register first. Your PAN number (Permanent Account Number) will be your user ID.

After this, login by entering your user ID, password and date of birth.

After this you will see a pop up window. On which you will be asked to link PAN with Aadhaar. If this does not happen then go to ‘Profile Settings’ and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

The date of birth and gender details you have entered on the PAN will now be visible here.

Match these details with your Aadhaar details. If this detail does not match in both the documents, then you will have to correct the one which is wrong.

If the details are matching, then enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

A pop-up message will appear, letting you know that your PAN has been linked with Aadhaar card.

You can also visit or to link your PAN with Aadhaar.