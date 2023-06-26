Pan Aadhaar Link: Trouble while linking PAN with Aadhaar, Income Tax Department gave this update

Pan Aadhaar Link: The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar number is ending on 30 June 2023. Many people are facing difficulties in completing this process. In a tweet, the Income Tax Department has given information about this issue, accepting the possibility of demographic mismatch during the PAN-Aadhaar linking process.

You can get the information corrected by visiting these centers

In the tweet made by the Income Tax Department, it has been told that due to which demographic reasons you are facing problems while linking PAN with Aadhaar. The Income Tax Department has introduced biometric-based authentication for easy linking of PAN and Aadhaar. PAN holders can get these details corrected by visiting the centers of PAN service providers (Protean & UTIITSL).

Information can also be corrected through online medium

Let us tell you that in case of any demographic mismatch, PAN and Aadhaar can be easily linked through biometric-based verification. Demographic mismatch in the PAN-Aadhaar linking process occurs when the personal information provided on both the cards are different. This includes the spelling of the name being different, the date of birth being different, etc. This also includes wrongness of gender. If you have different demographic information in your PAN-Aadhaar then you will not be able to link both the cards. Before linking you will have to correct the mismatch information in your PAN card or Aadhaar card. You can get this information corrected through online or offline means. Similarly, you can visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center to rectify the discrepancy in your Aadhaar card.