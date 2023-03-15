Panama flag carrying ship ran aground in the Rostov region

Motor ship “Tayga” under the flag of Panama ran aground in the Azov region in the Rostov region. This was announced on Tuesday, March 14, by the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

“Azov district, Elizavetinskiy roll, at 20:20 Moscow time, a message was received that the Tayga motor ship (Panama flag) had run aground. There are no casualties, there are no oil spills and there are no obstacles to the movement of ships, ”the message says.

At the moment, tugboats have been sent to the scene to remove the vessel from the shallows. It is specified that the crew of the ship is provided with food.

Earlier, on February 25, two motor ships “Nazmekhr” and “Tiam” ran aground in the Astrakhan region at the 170th km of the Volga-Caspian sea navigation channel. The Nazmehr had a damaged hull.

Prior to this, on February 3, the tugboat Neftegaz-55 ran aground near the Danube village in the Primorsky Territory.