Panarin scored his first poker game in the NHL

In the NHL game of the New York Rangers regular season against the Carolina Hurricanes team, Russian forward Artemy Panarin scored a four-goal streak, writes on Sunday, February 12, the newspaper “Sport Express“.

First, the Russian scored his 200th NHL goal, breaking a series of eight matches without goals, and equalized the score. In the third period, he scored three times and scored his first poker in the NHL.

Thus, Panarin became the first player in the New York club in 22 years to complete poker on the road.

Earlier on February 12, it was reported about the victory of the New York Rangers over the Carolina Hurricanes with a score of 6: 2. It was noted that after this match, the Rangers with 70 points ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference, the Carolinas with 76 points are in second place.

Also on this day, it was reported that the Washington Capitals defeated the Boston Bruins with a score of 2: 1 in the NHL regular season match. The Russian defender of “Washington” Dmitry Orlov scored an assist in this meeting.

On the eve it became known about the victory of the Canadian club “Toronto Maple Leafs” in an away match against the American “Columbus Blue Jackets”. During the meeting, the Russian goalkeeper of the Maple Leafs, Ilya Samsonov, made 30 saves.

On the same day, Russian forward Vladimir Tarasenko opened the scoring in the Rangers’ regular season NHL game against Seattle. This goal was the first for the hockey player in the New York team.

