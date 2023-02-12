Panarin shared his emotions from the first poker in his career in the NHL

The Russian forward of the New York Rangers Artemy Panarin called the four goals scored by him against the Carolina Hurricanes team unexpected. He reports this on his site February 11 National Hockey League (NHL) USA.

“Four goals, this is the first time in my life,” said the athlete.

He added that he did not know how to explain the fact that in one game he was able to hit the opponents’ gates four times.

“I don’t know what happened today, it’s probably just my day. Everything worked out in the game. This is unexpected,” he concluded.

As noted “Gazeta.Ru”the meeting ended with a score of 6:2 in favor of the club from New York.

As part of the Rangers, Panarin scored four goals, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko scored one more accurate throw. At Karolina, Teuvo Teräväinen and Esperi Kotkaniemi became the authors of the goals.

Panarin became the first New York club player in 22 years to complete poker on the road. This season, the hockey player played 53 games for the Rangers, in which he scored 59 (16 + 43) points, recalls “Sport Express”.

