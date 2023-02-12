Connect with us
Panarin shared his emotions from the first poker in his career in the NHL

News

Panarin shared his emotions from the first poker in his career in the NHL

Published on

The Russian forward of the New York Rangers Artemy Panarin called the four goals scored by him against the Carolina Hurricanes team unexpected. He reports this on his site February 11 National Hockey League (NHL) USA.

“Four goals, this is the first time in my life,” said the athlete.

He added that he did not know how to explain the fact that in one game he was able to hit the opponents’ gates four times.

“I don’t know what happened today, it’s probably just my day. Everything worked out in the game. This is unexpected,” he concluded.

As noted “Gazeta.Ru”the meeting ended with a score of 6:2 in favor of the club from New York.

As part of the Rangers, Panarin scored four goals, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko scored one more accurate throw. At Karolina, Teuvo Teräväinen and Esperi Kotkaniemi became the authors of the goals.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

Panarin became the first New York club player in 22 years to complete poker on the road. This season, the hockey player played 53 games for the Rangers, in which he scored 59 (16 + 43) points, recalls “Sport Express”.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

To Top
%d bloggers like this: