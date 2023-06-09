Panchak June 2023: Panchak starts from today, know what things should not be done during this

Panchak June 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, there are five days every month in which many auspicious and auspicious works are prohibited. These are called Panchak. Panchak period is considered very inauspicious in the scriptures. The Panchak of the month of Ashadh is starting from 9:49 in the morning of 9th June, and ending on 13th June at 1:32 in the afternoon. It is going to last for five days. It is believed that starting any work during this time does not complete it. Let us know here what things should not be done during Panchak

Don’t do auspicious work during Panchak period

No auspicious or auspicious work should be done during Panchak period. Marriage, mundan or naming ceremony should not be done. Traveling towards south direction should be avoided during these days. If the house is being built during Panchak period then roof should not be put on it. It is believed that by doing this work during Panchak time, you may have to face losses.

June 2023 Panchak date and date

According to the Hindu calendar, the Shashti Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashadh i.e. June 9 is starting at 06.02 am, which ends at 1.32 pm on the 13th day of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashadh i.e. June 13. are.

There are 5 types of Panchak

5 types of Panchak have been described in religious scriptures – Agni Panchak, Chor Panchak, Raj Panchak, Rog Panchak and Mrityu Panchak etc. Since this month starts on a Friday, it will be called Chor Panchak. One should not travel during this Panchak. Also, money transactions and business related work should be avoided. This can cause loss of money.