Panchayat elections: 11 people died in violent clashes in Bengal, TMC ran BSF jawan, see VIDEO

There was a lot of violence during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. So far 11 deaths have been reported. A Border Security Force (BSF) officer was run over by Trinamool supporters in Cooch Behar district of North Bengal. Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) has released a video of 1 minute 22 seconds alleging that BSF officers are deliberately harassing Trinamool Congress people. During the Panchayat elections, BSF officers are roaming in places where they are not on duty. You also watch this video…

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBaJHcpQ3Jc)

There was a lot of violence during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. So far 11 deaths have been reported. A Border Security Force (BSF) officer was run over by Trinamool supporters in Cooch Behar district of North Bengal. Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) has released a video of 1 minute 22 seconds alleging that BSF officers are deliberately harassing Trinamool Congress people. During the Panchayat elections, BSF officers are roaming in places where they are not on duty. You also watch this video…