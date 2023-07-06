Panchayat elections: Another death while making bombs in Murshidabad before polling, police found explosives near the dead body

The game of bloody violence continues even before the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. Once again another person died while making a bomb in Murshidabad. On Thursday, a dead body was found lying in the field of Maheshpur area of ​​Bhavta-1 Gram Panchayat of Beldanga. According to police sources, the name of the deceased is Kamal Sheikh. He is a resident of the same village. Police has sent the dead body for postmortem. According to the sources of local residents, bombs, spices and other equipment have been recovered from the spot.

Kamal Sheikh died while making the bomb

According to local residents, Kamal’s body was found lying on the side of the road about one kilometer away from Maheshpur Junction on Thursday morning. Seeing the dead body, his relatives guessed that Kamal died in the bomb blast. Ripon Sheikh, the brother of the deceased said, he had left the house last night. Two people had called him from the house whom we do not know. Local residents claim that a piece of bomb has been found at the spot. The police have also recovered bomb-making material from the spot. Apart from this, some pieces of the exploded bomb have also been recovered.

Police action continues in Murshidabad

Murshidabad District Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh said that preliminary investigation has confirmed that the person died in the explosion while making the bomb. More details will be known after the post-mortem of the dead body. Significantly, on Saturday, June 24, a local resident named Aleem Vishwas died while making a bomb in Baganpara area of ​​Beldanga. Salar residents Jamirul Sheikh and Sherful Molla were injured in the blast that took place on Tuesday night in Koralpukur area of ​​Beldanga-2 block of Shaktipur police station.

