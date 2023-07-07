Panchayat elections: BJP is taking revenge from the people of Bengal, said National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Voting will be held on July 8 for the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. MP and National General Secretary of Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre. He alleged that the BJP was taking revenge on the people of Bengal for failing to politically defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress. In the last assembly elections held in the state, the BJP had to face a crushing defeat. This is the reason why the BJP-led central government is doing politics of vengeance. If this was not the case, then why the funds of some other central schemes including 100 days employment guarantee scheme have not been given to Bengal in the last two years.

Center has not yet cleared the dues

About 1.15 lakh crore rupees are to be given to Bengal as arrears, but the central government is not giving it. According to Mr. Banerjee, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received 2,60,000 crore as GST from Bengal, while an amount of 3,20,000 crore has been received in different heads, while they (the central government) have Funds to be given to Bengal in items have been withheld. The BJP-led central government is spending Rs 20,000 crore on the Central Vista project, but has not paid dues of Rs 7,500 crore to West Bengal under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), which will help With this, lakhs of people of the state could be given work.

Abhishek Banerjee’s challenge we are not afraid of central agencies

Challenging the BJP, Mr. Banerjee also said that “You (BJP-led central government) can continue to put central agencies like CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) behind us (Trinamool leaders), But we will not bow down to outsiders who do not care at all for the lives of the people of Bengal. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done courtesy interviews with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers regarding these issues, but to no avail. So far 186 companies of the Central Force have come to Bengal regarding the Central schemes, but have not been able to find the flaws so far.

Center to bring bill to end dynasty politics

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee says that if the BJP-led central government brings a bill to end dynasty politics, he will be the first person to support it. The BJP often claims that dynasty politics is the “biggest enemy” of democracy. In such a situation, the central government should at least bring the bill. He will support it and will also resign from his post.

Bring army from America, it will not make any difference

Regarding the deployment of central security forces in panchayat elections, Mr. Banerjee said that central security forces should be deployed outside every booth, it will be good for Trinamool, because Trinamool has won the elections in which central security forces were deployed. If you want, the army can be brought from America, it will not make any difference. Till now so many people have never filed nomination papers in Panchayat elections in Bengal. 2.36 lakh nomination papers have been filed for the election, out of which 1.56 lakh nomination papers are of only opposition parties and independent candidates.

BJP leaders give speeches but do not work

BJP leaders Shubhendu Adhikari, Sukant Mazumdar and Dilip Ghosh have made tall claims. I challenge them that one of the three should sit with me and discuss when in the last two years the money for 100 days, housing scheme has been given to Bengal? Let it also be assumed that 10,000 people can indulge in corruption. But will his punishment be given to 10 thousand crore people. If an MLA is accused of corruption, should the assembly itself be closed? We are soon going towards a big movement on the demand of payment of dues, now the people of Bengal will protest in New Delhi and claim their rights.