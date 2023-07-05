Panchayat elections: Bombing in Deganga, death of Trinamool supporter, Governor CV Anand Bose contacted the victim’s family

North 24 Parganas, Manoranjan Singh: Only three days are left for the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. Meanwhile, election violence again claimed the life of a person. A 17-year-old nephew of a Trinamool worker who was returning from an election rally in Deganga in North 24 Parganas district was killed in a bomb blast on Tuesday night. Enraged by the incident, Trinamool supporters ransacked the houses of the accused, torched many houses and also set vehicles on fire. The area turned into a battlefield after the incident. Later, a large number of police force and RAF personnel were brought down. It is alleged that the supporters of CPI(M) and ISF bombed and opened fire on the supporters returning from the Trinamool rally. Police has so far arrested five people in this case. Governor CV Anand Bose has directed to take immediate action.

Trinamool supporters returning from rally accused of throwing bombs by ISF and CPI(M) supporters

According to the information, the name of the deceased Trinamool worker’s son is Imran Hasan (17). He was a student of class 11th. The incident took place on Tuesday night around 11:30 pm. Trinamool supporters were returning from an election campaign rally in Gangati village of Deganga’s Soyaisetpur gram panchayat. During this, 17-year-old Imran was also in it. During that time there was targeted bombardment. It is alleged that CPI(M) and ISF supporters fired bombs and bullets, in which Trinamool supporter’s son Imran fell as soon as he was hit by the bomb, he was taken to Vishwanathpur rural hospital in Deganga block, where doctors declared him brought dead. As soon as the news of the incident spread, the houses of the accused were vandalized. Even arson was done. Some cars were also set on fire.

Demand of family members, administration should take strict action against the accused

Describing himself as an active Trinamool worker, the deceased’s uncle Mohammad Arshadul Haque said that bombs were hurled at them while returning from the rally. He wants the administration to take strict action against the accused in this matter. Police say that in view of the tension in the area, a sufficient number of police forces have been deployed. Police patrolling has been increased in the area. Along with a large number of police force, RAF personnel have also been deployed in the area.

Atmosphere of tension before elections in Deganga

Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that the school student was murdered in a brutal manner. I strongly condemn this incident. ISF men attacked with bombs. Police is doing its work. It is to be known that before this incident, there was a fierce fight between ISF and Trinamool supporters in booth numbers 230 and 209 of Deganga’s Chakla Gram Panchayat, in which a total of 15 people were injured. Later, the police reached the spot and controlled the situation by lathi charge. Earlier there was a fight and bombardment in Raikola booth number 230, in which five were injured. Then an hour later, there was a fight in Bakshirhati number 209 booth area, in which 10 people were injured. Several hours after these two incidents, Trinamool supporters returning from the rally late in the night were bombed. Please inform that 16 people have lost their lives in the last 26 days even before the Panchayat elections.

