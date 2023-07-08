Panchayat elections: Central force remained absent at most of the polling booths

During the Panchayat elections in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces at all polling stations. But in reality this did not happen. After the polling started on Saturday, it was found that there is no central force at the booth in different parts of the state. Such pictures have come to the fore from many polling stations in many districts including Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, East Medinipur. However, the commission has not yet given any information about this.

650 companies have come but not a single one at the polling station

On Friday night, the BSF IG informed the State Election Commission in writing that they would deploy four jawans (half a section) at each polling station. In that sense, 1 lakh 78 thousand central force personnel are required at total 44,382 polling stations in the state. Even if we want to have two members at every polling station, we will need more than 88 thousand. Till Friday night, about 600 companies of soldiers have arrived in the state. Means more than 200 soldiers were to come. After this, shortly before 12 noon on Saturday, the source of the commission said that a total of 650 companies of central forces have arrived in the state so far.

Central force absent at many polling stations

A total of 650 companies of central forces have arrived but central forces were not visible at many booths in Howrah. A section of the local people is angry over the non-deployment of central forces at Kibria Gazi High School, a polling station with three booths in Mahiyadi-2 panchayat of Domjud block. They claim that the security zone has been created with state police instead of central forces. Two gun constables of the state police and three civilian volunteers have been deployed. A complaint has been received about non-deployment of central forces at booth number 180 and 181 of Jhanjhania FP School, Bergum-1 Panchayat, Gobardanga, North 24 Parganas. Central force has not been deployed at many places in East Medinipur.

