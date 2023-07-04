Panchayat elections: Clash between Trinamool and ISF worker, bullets fired

Incidents of violence have started happening since the announcement of Panchayat elections in West Bengal. Only a few days are left for the panchayat elections and Bengal seems to be burning in the fire of violence. Significantly, after Canning and Basanti of South 24 Parganas, the incident of clash between TMC and ISF worker has come to light in Bhangad. During this, the incident of bombing has also happened. A large number of raffs have been deployed at the incident site.

Along with the bombing in Bhangar, houses were vandalized

According to the information received, along with the bombardment in Bhangad area, the incident of vandalism of people’s houses has come to the fore. As soon as the news of the incident was received, a large number of police forces reached the area, but could not enter inside for a long time. After a lot of effort, the police brought the situation under control. The ISF has alleged favoritism in the incident. According to his complaint, the police is arresting the ISF jawans. The incident of conflict between TMC and ISF workers has happened many times in the area. So far only 5 people have died in South 24 Parganas.

Trinamool leader shot in Kultali

Meanwhile, Trinamool candidate Qutubuddin Gharami has been accused of shooting in Kultali. Miscreants of CPIM and SUCI have been accused. On receiving the information, the police of Kultali police station rescued the Trinamool candidate from the spot. The Trinamool Congress worker was immediately sent to Joynagar-Kultali Rural Hospital for treatment.

Incident of violence again in Basanti

As soon as the governor returned, there was an atmosphere of excitement in the area due to the incident of firing again in Basanti. Now at the Chowrangi intersection of Nafarganj panchayat area, allegedly late night, shots were fired at Trinamool leader Dulal Mandal of Basanti block there. The miscreants fired two rounds. Though he escaped being shot, a Trinamool supporter named Khagen Khutiya alias Faring was injured in the crossfire. He has been admitted to the hospital.

