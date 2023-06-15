Panchayat elections: Court notice to commission on deployment of central forces, decision reserved on Shubhendu Adhikari’s petition

On ongoing violence during nomination for Panchayat elections in West Bengal Calcutta High Court Has sought an answer from the State Election Commission. The High Court has issued a notice to the State Election Commission on June 15 (Thursday) asking it to clarify in this matter. At the same time, the Calcutta High Court reserved its decision on a public interest litigation filed by Shubhendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Case of violence in nomination for Panchayat elections reached the court

Shubhendu Adhikari’s petition is going on in West Bengal panchayat elections attached to the nomination for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shubhendu Adhikari has alleged that violence took place during the nomination for the panchayat elections. The State Election Commission failed to stop the violence. Also failed to comply with the order of Calcutta High Court, which had directed to deploy adequate number of security forces in sensitive districts to provide security to the people.

This instruction was done from the High Court

In the petition on which the Court has issued notice to the West Bengal State Election Commission, a petition was filed requesting the State Election Commissioner to be directed to implement the order of the Calcutta High Court, which provides for fair and independent panchayats in the state. Several public interest litigations were filed to hold the elections.

Commission was ordered to deploy central forces

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the deployment of central forces for the West Bengal Panchayat elections to be held on July 8, 2023. Also, the court asked the SEC to demand central forces to work in tandem with the police force of West Bengal for the panchayat elections.

Chief Justice’s bench had given this order

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said the SEC can always file an application against its order passed on Tuesday, failing which central forces will have to be sought and deployed. The court said that it is an accepted fact that many areas are sensitive and SEC cannot say that it is trying to identify those areas.

Voting on 75000 seats on July 8

The bench asked the counsel for the State Election Commission to explain the stand of the commission on its order. Let us inform that voting will be held on July 8 for about 75,000 seats in the three-tier panchayat elections in West Bengal. Thursday is the last day for filing nomination papers. After voting on July 8, the counting of votes will be done on July 11.

Violence continues ahead of West Bengal panchayat polls, 3 candidates shot dead in North Dinajpur, one dead