Panchayat elections: Excitement over booth loot in Birbhum district, BJP accuses Trinamool

Birbhum / Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari: In various areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal, the case of booth looting by miscreants supported by Trinamool Congress has come to light on Saturday. BJP Zilla Parishad candidate Sabina Bibi says that Trinamool Congress workers tried to loot the booth at Paikar 2 Murai assembly booth number 255 by jamming it. Booth looting was also carried out by Trinamool in Kendua area of ​​Sainthia assembly of the same district. In the Bada area of ​​Khairashol of Dubrajpur assembly of the same district, the BJP has been accused of throwing out the BJP’s polling agents by Trinamool workers.

BJP demonstrated in front of Rampurhat SDO office

The people of Kendua area stopped the outsiders who came to rob the Zilla Parishad vote in booth number 29 of Siudi. Some Trinamool miscreants thrashed Gram Panchayat candidate Vikas Mandal fiercely in booth number 2 Banogram Balsanda village of Saithia Assembly. The BJP has accused the Trinamool of looting votes by locking the doors of the Banogram Primary School polling booth in Saithia Assembly Constituency Banogram. During this there was a stampede among the voters, all the polling agents except Trinamool were beaten up and driven away. Trinamool Chhappa vote in front of vote loot administration, BJP protested in front of Rampurhat SDO office.

In Mayureshwar of Birbhum district, looted the ballot box and set it on fire and threw it in the pond, excitement spread

Attempt to loot booth number 56 in Sherpur, Kankasa

Trinamool has accused CPM and BJP of looting the ballot boxes at booth number 56 of Podal Pada Primary School of Kankasa Panchayat of West Burdwan district. During this, Trinamool’s booth agent Victor Rai was attacked. Victor Rai has been sent to Panagarh Health Center for treatment in critical condition. Trinamool’s polling agent Victor Rai alleges that CPM-BJP has attacked him. He was taken to Panagarh Block Health Center. Apart from this, there is also a complaint of throwing the ballot box in the drain. There is excitement in the area regarding the incident.

Widespread tension over road blockade by BJP

On the other hand, BJP workers and supporters protested by blocking the National Highway 19 near Kankasa Khatpukur in protest against the occupation of booths in the panchayat elections of Kankasa police station area and the attack on BJP workers by Trinamool workers. Widespread tension spread over the road blockade by the BJP. The BJP protestors were led by BJP MLA Laxman Gharui. District Vice President Chandrashekhar Banerjee and district BJP leaders did on the occasion. The BJP has accused the state police and Trinamool workers of spreading panic in the booth. A big movement has been started against Trinamool.

