Panchayat elections: Meenakshi Mukherjee said that in the name of employment, bomb making factory is running from house to house in Bengal.

Burdwan / Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari : In a public meeting organized in view of Panchayat elections in Bhatar of East Burdwan district of West Bengal, state youth leader of CPIM Meenakshi Mukherjee said that in the name of employment in West Bengal, factories are continuously closing down. Rice mill and other cottage industries have been closed. The youth here are going to other states for employment. This is the condition of West Bengal. In West Bengal, in the first Left Front government, youth used to come from Bihar, UP and other provinces for employment. Today the youth of this place are going to other provinces. The situation has become such that now every house in West Bengal is running a bomb making factory only in the name of industry. In the form of a cottage industry, the industry of making bombs is being done in the whole of West Bengal.

Its money is reaching Kalighat. In West Bengal, where the CPIM had made the panchayat system Panchayat Raj, today this government has completely destroyed the same panchayat system. Meenakshi Mukherjee said that this time the government of loot has to be uprooted from the panchayat. She called for another one where the central government is creating loot. And the Trinamool government in the state is also working in the same direction.

Meenakshi Mukherjee appealed to the local people that this time the corrupt government and the looter panchayat have to be uprooted. During this, a rally was also taken out for the CPM candidates. During this, youth leader Meenakshi Mukherjee also campaigned in Sehra Bazar and Galsi of the district. CPM leader Subhash Mandal presided over the meeting stage.

