Panchayat elections: Mysterious death of BJP leader in Purulia, Trinamool accused of murder

The bloody game of violence continues during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. After Sabang, a blood-soaked body of BJP worker Bankim Hansda has been found in Purulia. After this incident in Manbazar area, there is an atmosphere of excitement in the area. Before the panchayat elections, the politics of the state has again heated up due to the mysterious death of a BJP worker in the state. A blood-soaked body of a BJP worker has been found after leaving for election campaign. This has created a stir in the area. The BJP claims that the party leader was murdered by the people of Trinamool. However, the ruling party has denied these allegations of Trinamool.

Dead body was found on the bank of the pond

The local people saw the dead body of the BJP leader lying on the banks of the pond. Its information was given to Boro police station. The family says that Bankim left the house only on Sunday afternoon. When the BJP leaders did not return home till night, the relatives started searching for them.

BJP accused Trinamool

BJP in this incident Has accused Trinamool of murder. BJP’s Purulia district president Vivek Ranga said, “We are sure that Bankim Hansda has been killed to create terror in the area before the panchayat elections.” Trinamool has clear support in this. Police is engaged in threatening and threatening the candidates of the opposition party and withdrawing nominations by being servants of the ruling party.

Another mysterious death of a @BJP4Bengal Karyakarta in Purulia district. The Regional TMC Party has established "Jungle Raj" in wb. Even the Janjatiyas and people belonging to the SC, ST & OBC communities are not being spared.Shri Bankim Hansda, a member of the ST Community,…

Trinamool denied BJP’s allegations

Trinamool has denied all the allegations of BJP. Trinamool’s Purulia district president Soumen Beltharia said, the allegations are completely baseless. Trinamool does not do this kind of politics. As the elections are coming closer, the ground is slipping from under the feet of the BJP. That’s why they are trying to heat up the atmosphere by making such false allegations. Police is investigating the incident.

Police have recovered the body of BJP leader Bankim Hansda from Bodo area of ​​Purulia district. Further investigation is on in the matter: Purulia DSP Abhijeet Bandopadhyay, West Bengal

