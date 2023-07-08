Panchayat elections: ‘Save me from these goons’, the policemen pleaded with Sukant Majumdar

Voting has started in West Bengal since morning. The news of violence is continuously coming from different places of Bengal. The BJP has been complaining since morning that the ruling Trinamool is carrying out terror with the help of the state police. The party’s state president Sukant Mazumdar himself is raising this complaint. But Sukant got to see the opposite picture in his district South 24 Dinajpur. An employee of the state police came to Sukant and requested to be relieved from duty. He says that the leaders of the ruling party are threatening to kill him to stop him from casting his vote. Fearing death, he wants to leave the post.

Allegations of fraudulent voting

At around 10 am, the BJP alleged that ballot papers were being printed at booth number 176 at Sukhdevpur in Gangarampur. Sukant went to the spot after getting a call from local BJP leaders. At the same time, Krishnamohan Jha, an officer of the state police, came near Sukant’s car and asked him to get down. Krishnamohan said that he has come from Siliguri Commissionerate. He doesn’t know anyone in this area. However, Krishnamohan alleged that people in the ruling party were plotting to kill him.

Upper management is doing everything as per instructions of Trinamool: Sukant

BJP President Sukant Majumdar says that a farce is going on in the name of votes in the entire state and the Gangarampur incident has shown how helpless honest policemen become when protested. He said that the policeman also informed his superiors before coming to me. But to no avail. In fact, the upper management is doing everything as per the instructions of Trinamool.

