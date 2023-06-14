Panchayat elections: Shubhendu Adhikari said – Opponents are being prevented from nomination in 50 blocks, warned the commission

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shubhendu Adhikari nominated candidates of opposition parties for 20,000 seats in 50 blocks of the state. Enrollment Entry is being prevented. He has said that the people of the ruling party are doing this work with the help of the police. This is a serious matter. If this situation continues, then the candidates will be lined up outside the office of the State Election Commission.

Opponents are being prevented from nomination in these blocks

BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari said that in the blocks where people from the opposition parties are not being allowed to file nominations, there are constituencies ranging from East Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, Sandeshkhali one and two, Basirhat, Hingalganj, Minakhan, Hadova, Canning to Phalta. There are areas. If this is the case then I will line up the candidates state election commissioner Will get it installed near the office. Will not leave

BDO office is also not safe in Canning: Shubhendu Adhikari

Regarding the incident of canning, Shubhendu Adhikari said that there was a fight inside the BDO office. BDO office is unsafe. Shubhendu Adhikari had reached Thakurbari located in Thakurnagar of Bangaon on Tuesday. He met the suffering people of Matua society and assured them of all help. He also held a meeting with MLA and Union Minister Shantanu Thakur.

BJP will not give any exemption to Trinamool in Bengal

On the question asked by the media persons regarding the deployment of the Central Force in the Panchayat elections on the occasion, Mr. Adhikari said that the Division Bench has given its decision expressing disbelief on the State Police for free and fair vote by giving respect to the State Panchayat Act. I welcome it. The court has left open the opportunity for many things. There is a scope to go to court. BJP will not give even an inch of relaxation in Bengal..

Police working as cadre of Trinamool: Shantanu

Regarding the incident in Thakurbari, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur said that the police here is working as a Trinamool cadre. There is no supporter of Trinamool except the police. Abhishek Banerjee had come to Thakurbari with 5000 policemen. With the help of police and goons, an attempt was being made to interfere in the religious place of Matua. But, he failed due to opposition from Matua community. Police attacked Matua devotees.

