Panchayat elections: State police will be deployed with 4 central jawans at each booth

The confusion regarding the deployment of central forces in the Panchayat elections in West Bengal is not reducing. Central forces are being brought in for security in the Panchayat elections. But who will think about their safety? Citing incidents of violence in different areas of the state, the IG BSF and the Central Force Coordinator suggested that at least half a section i.e. four active central force personnel should be deployed at each booth. He also said that the state police should also be alert. The State Election Commission on Friday accepted all the proposals given by the Central Force.

Central Force Coordinator had given a proposal to the Election Commission

IG BSF and Central Force Coordinator had proposed to the Election Commission that along with the Central Force, state police should also be deployed at every booth. Sometimes there are 7-8 booths under one polling station. The Central Force Coordinator said that at least half the section force (i.e. 5 jawans out of which four will be active) should be kept at the polling station for the security of the central force jawans if there are one or two booths. Apart from this, if there are three-four booths at a polling station, then at least one section force should be kept.

Panchayat elections: BJP is taking revenge from the people of Bengal, said National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Special monitoring should also be done on the strongroom.

The proposal to deploy a company force (80 active personnel) in the strongroom where ballot boxes or EVMs are kept was given by the Coordinator. The coordinator argued that in the current situation in West Bengal, the jawans are also in danger of losing their lives. A letter has been sent to the Union Home Ministry in this regard. The coordinator of the central forces also met the commission. This proposal is being put forward on the basis of the decision taken in the meeting. After this, the State Election Commission accepted all the proposals of the Coordinator on Friday.

Panchayat elections: BJP is taking revenge from the people of Bengal, said national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee