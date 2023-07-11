Panchayat elections: Trinamool candidate throws ink on ballot papers during counting of votes, chaos at booths in Cooch Behar

The cycle of violence that started during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal continues unabated. Today, even during the counting of votes, Bengal is looking restless. Incidents of frequent uproar and bombings are coming to the fore. Trinamool candidate has been accused of putting ink in the ballot paper during the counting of votes in Coochbehar. On Tuesday morning, the maximum uproar took place at booth number 4/41 of Maharaja Nripendra Narayan High School, Block 1 of Coochbehar. The situation became such that the counting of votes had to be stopped midway.

intentional ballot ink

Local BJP workers alleged that Trinamool candidate Rinku Roy Rajbhar suddenly entered the counting center during the counting of votes. Trinamool got less votes at that booth. Votes were more in favor of BJP. Seeing that result, he intentionally put ink on the ballot paper. BJP supporter Dwijendra Chandra Das said, as far as counting was concerned, Trinamool had got only three votes. BJP got more votes. Trinamool candidate and her husband kept sitting at the counting place. Seeing the vote getting less, her husband signaled her. Seeing this, the Trinamool candidate got up from the chair and went to vote. He put ink in the ballot paper and turned it over.

Trinamool denied BJP’s allegations

However, the accused candidate has rejected the allegations of BJP. He claimed that the ink bottle was kept nearby during the counting. During the ruckus, ink spilled on the ballot papers. Trinamool candidate Rinku said that he did not spread ink intentionally. BJP got a lot of votes in this booth. That’s why I demanded re-election. Sealed ballot boxes were brought. I had no idea how many votes were polled in this. That’s why I went to protest.

