Panchayati Raj Department’s JE arrested for taking bribe of Rs 30,000 in Buxar, Vigilance caught red-handed

In Buxar, the JE of the Panchayati Raj Department was arrested by the surveillance team while taking bribe. Arrested JE Bhola Paswan had demanded a bribe of Rs 95,000 in the name of passing the money for Nal-Jal Yojana under Saat Nischay Yojana. JE had demanded this bribe from contractor Vinod Kumar Singh. After which the victim complained about this to the monitoring department.

Vigilance caught range taking bribe

After receiving the complaint, the surveillance department first conducted Reiki around JE by staying in the city for three days. After this, the aggrieved contractor came to pay Rs 30,000 as the first installment of the bribe. Which JE Bhola Paswan had asked for bribe money at the sugar mill residence of his city police station. At the same time, the team of Special Vigilance arrested JE at range while taking bribe.

Bribe of 95 thousand rupees was sought

Arrested JE Bhola Paswan is a resident of Jamauli village under Rajpur police station area of ​​Buxar district. The DSP of the Vigilance Department said that the arrested Bhola Paswan had demanded a bribe of 95 thousand in the name of passing the MB book of Nal-Jal Yojana. The first installment of bribe Rs 30,000 was collected from the complainant at his residence. During this he has been arrested.

Vigilance interrogating JE

In this case, the vigilance team registered a case under PC Act 7 and conducted raids. According to the information, many documents have also been recovered from Bhola Prasad’s office. The SVU team is currently interrogating JE in the matter.

