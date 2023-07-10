Pandavas had established Pandaveshwar Mahadev Temple of Hastinapur

Meerut, 10 July (Hindustan). The land of Hastinapur, the capital of Kauravas and Pandavas, holds many secrets within itself. Archaeological Survey of India has found the remains of Mahabharata period in excavation from the ancient Pandava mound here. There is Pandeshwar Mahadev temple established by Pandavas on this mound. There is an influx of devotees to perform Jalabhishek in this temple in the month of Shravan. Kuru capital Hastinapur is recognized all over the world. Even today the remains of Mahabharata period are present in Hastinapur. The ancient Pandava mound of Hastinapur contains the remains of many civilizations.

Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Prof. In the excavation conducted by Bibi Lal in 1952-52, for the first time, Painted Gray Ware was found from the Pandava mound. Pro. Bibi Lal had termed these antiquities as belonging to the Mahabharata period. After this, in the excavation done in 2022, ASI again got the remains of Mahabharata period. These include glassware, long wall, remains of ancient walls, painted pottery, remains of ancient pottery, pottery, bangles, charred bones and remains of animal bones. These remains have been kept in the museum located in Delhi and research is being done. The process of making a big museum is also going on in Hastinapur.

Pandavas had established the temple

The ancient Pandaveshwar Mahadev Temple situated on the Pandav mound was established by the Pandavas. Dr. Manoj Gautam, Deputy Director of Government Museum Jhansi, says that this temple established by the Pandavas has a lot of recognition. The ancient statue of the five Pandavas and Draupadi is enshrined in this temple. Pandavas used to come and worship in this temple. People from all over the country and abroad reach to see this temple. There is an influx of devotees to perform Jalabhishek in the month of Shravan.

Renovation of the temple has been happening from time to time.

The renovation of Pandaveshwar Mahadev Temple has been happening from time to time. Presently the temple built in Maratha style was renovated in 1798 by Raja Nain Singh. The huge banyan tree is still there in the premises of this temple. Which is said to be very ancient. Devotees offer prayers by lighting lamps under this banyan tree. The Shivling located in the temple is natural, which has remained half due to frequent water anointing.

Jayanti Mata is present on the Pandav mound

There is an ancient temple of Jayanti Mata on the Pandav mound. It is believed that after visiting Pandeshwar Mahadev, it is very important to visit Jayanti Mata. Jayanti Mata is also considered as the Kuldevi of the Pandavas. Sudesh Kumar, the founder of the temple, says that the Pandavas had received many divine weapons from Jayanti Mata only. Devotees from far and wide come to Hastinapur to visit this temple.