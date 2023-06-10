Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Jayanti 2023 Quotes: See here his revolutionary thoughts on the birth anniversary of Ram Prasad Bismil

Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Jayanti 2023 Quotes: Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai’ is such a line that one remembers Bismil’s face as soon as he hears it. Many people believe that this ghazal was written by Ram Prasad Bismil himself but this is not true. Actually its real creator is not Ramprasad Bismil but Bismil Azimabadi. Although Bismil sang this ghazal so much that it became famous by his name.

Revolutionary Ramprasad Bismil was born on the same day i.e. 11 June 1897 in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was the true son of Mother India who carried out the historic Kakori incident along with his comrades. However, later Bismil was arrested and on December 19, 1927, he was hanged in Gorakhpur jail. The thoughts of Bismil, who was hanging on the gallows laughingly, were also revolutionary like him, which you can pay tribute by sharing with your loved ones on this special occasion of his birth anniversary.

Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Jayanti 2023 Quotes: We want peace

We want peace against oppression,

If the decision will be made by war, then only war.

Ram Prasad Bismil

Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Jayanti 2023 Quotes: From the world of slavery

I will erase the name of slavery from the world,

I will make the world free once,

Hate the poor poor who

One day I will mix their richness in the soil.

Ram Prasad Bismil

Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Jayanti 2023 Quotes: In the light of ignorance

In the direction of ignorance, in the direction of sorrow,

May your light shine in the heart of the world.”

Ram Prasad Bismil

Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Jayanti 2023 Quotes:

Mother India, don’t be sad, good days are about to come.

We are going to tell you the message of freedom very soon.

Hindus and Muslims can do whatever they want together.

Hey Charkhe-kuhan be smart, you are our drain.

Ram Prasad Bismil

Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Jayanti 2023 Quotes: Youth! this is the chance

Young people! This is your chance to get up and play

Whatever comes in the service community, bear everything.

Give your word for the sake of the country,

Will meet again, take the blessings of the mother,

Let’s see who comes to fulfill this duty?

Ram Prasad Bismil

Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Jayanti 2023 Quotes

I haven’t seen torture like this, I haven’t seen Jaffa like this,

They tell us to keep quiet, which we request.

Ram Prasad Bismil