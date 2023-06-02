panic at mumbai airport women arrested after she claimed to carry a bomb in her bag read full story sbh

Fake Bomb News at Mumbai Airport: Panic broke out at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a woman passenger claimed that her handbag was overweight because it contained a bomb. The woman claimed that she was carrying a bomb with her luggage. This woman was going from Mumbai to Kolkata during which she was being asked to pay extra due to the weight of the luggage. The woman refused to pay and said she was carrying a bomb in her bag. The woman’s bag was checked but nothing suspicious was found in it. After the incident, a case was registered against the woman at Sahar police station and she was arrested. The woman was later produced in the court from where she got bail.