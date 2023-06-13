Panic spread by firing in Ranchi’s Tatisilwe, a pamphlet was thrown in the name of ‘Sonu Bhai’, know the whole matter

Namkum, Rajesh Verma. Challenging the police, two criminals riding Red Apache opened fire at Maya Enterprises near Tatisilway police station, medical store Dawakhana and the puncture shop near Singhai Automobile at Mahilong and easily escaped. The criminals have thrown slips at both the places in which it is written that do not open the shop without Sonu Bhai’s permission, otherwise they will open your skull. The criminals have fired one in the medical store, one in order to escape and two near the puncture shop. Although there is no information about any casualty.

Police recovered two kiosks

A bullet hit the rack of the medical store, which broke the glass of the rack. On receiving the information, ASP Headquarters first Mumal Rajpurohit, Inspector Mahendra Karmali, in-charge of Tatisilwe police station both reached the spot and did necessary investigation. The police have recovered two kiosks. The first incident is of the medical store where according to the CCTV camera installed, a person reached Maya Medical Store on Tuesday evening. He was wearing helmet and gloves. Four personnel were present at the counter. The young man threw a slip on the counter. As long as the worker saw the slip, the young man took out the pistol from his waist and did a firing and rode in the red Apache. Another youth was already riding on the bike.

Firing twice at puncture shop

While going from the medical store, another firing was done on the road. On the other hand, the second incident is of Mahilong where two people stopped at Saddam’s puncture shop located near the Hero bike showroom, fired two shots and ran away after throwing the leaflet. The police is trying to nab the criminals on the basis of the CCTV camera footage installed nearby.

Fear of spreading panic for extortion

The way firing was done at both the places and leaflets were thrown. It is feared that the bike-borne criminals did not fire with the intention of killing anyone. Those people resorted to firing to collect extortion by spreading terror. Even late on Sunday night, the criminals had set fire to the roller of the company doing road construction work in Angada police station area.

The daughter of the owner of the medical store was married two days ago.

The owner of the medical store where the firing took place, Sudhir and Sunil Varnwal, had a daughter’s wedding on June 11, which has a reception party today at the boy’s side. Both had gone to the party, their nephew and staff were in the shop.