Pankaj Mishra’s health deteriorated again, admitted to Fortis Hospital in Delhi

Pankaj Mishra, accused in the case related to money laundering of 1000 crores, suddenly got sick in Birsa Munda Central Jail, Hotwar. After his health deteriorated, he was referred to Fortis Hospital in Delhi. After his health suddenly deteriorated, the jail hospital sought protection from the Ranchi police to send him to Delhi in a hurry. After getting security, he was sent to Delhi.

Pankaj’s health was bad for a long time due to suffering from a problem in the pancreas. After his arrest, ED took him on remand. Pankaj’s health deteriorated before the completion of the remand period, so ED had admitted him to RIMS. After staying in the paying ward of RIMS for a long time, he was later sent to the drug de-addiction center, Kanke. Here, when his health worsened, the RIMS Medical Board had recommended sending him to Delhi for better treatment a few days back.

Jharkhand: JMM leader Pankaj Mishra complains of stomach pain, RIMS medical team did health review

Was admitted to RIMS Hospital in Ranchi



A few days back, he was admitted to RIMS Hospital in Ranchi due to complaint of stomach pain. While he already has the problem of chronic pancreatitis. Along with being admitted to RIMS, the doctors involved in the Medical Board had taken health information from Pankaj Mishra. Then Pankaj Mishra told the doctors that he is still complaining of intermittent stomach pain. At the same time, the doctors were also informed about the problem of fever.