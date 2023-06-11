Pankaja Munde’s big statement on love-jihad, if love is pure then it should be respected, claims victory in election

The issue of religious conversion and love jihad is heating up in Madhya Pradesh. Regarding this, a big statement of BJP leader Pankaja Munde has come to the fore. BJP leader Pankaja Munde has said that if love is pure, it should be respected but if there is bitterness and conspiracy then it should be looked at differently. Let me tell you, while talking to reporters in Jabalpur, BJP in response to a question, Pankaja Munde said that if two people have come together with love then it should be respected, but there should not be any kind of conspiracy in it.

BJP fully ready for electionsBharatiya Janata Party Secretary Pankaja Munde has said that BJP is fully prepared for the elections in the state. He claimed that once again BJP will come back to power after winning the assembly elections. Significantly, there are assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh at the end of this year. BJP is already claiming victory. In Jabalpur also, he praised the works of the government to the people of the state.

Praise of CM Shivraj SinghBJP leader Pankaja Munde has also praised the Ladli Bahna scheme being run by the state government. He said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s step of giving one thousand rupees each to about 1.25 crore women of the state is commendable. Pankaja Munde also said that she is not a minister in the government right now, but she is working for the party as a secretary in the BJP. She said that she is serving the BJP by following the footsteps of her late father Gopinath Munde.with language input

