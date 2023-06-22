Pannu agitated by the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force Chief Nijjar, spewed venom against India, said a big thing

Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Canada recently. Here the mastermind of Sikh for Justice from the murder of Nijjar Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is freaked out. He has spewed venom against India and has also threatened.

Pannu threatens to answer the bullet with a bomb

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of For Justice living in America, threatened that he would answer the bullet with a bomb. He released a video after killing Nijjar. In which he said, the bullet will be answered with a bomb.

Nijjar had a reward of Rs 10 lakh

nijjar (45) He was among the most wanted terrorists in India, on whom a reward of Rs 10 lakh was declared. Nijjar, a native of village Bhar Singh Pura in Jalandhar, Punjab, has had a long association with the Khalistan militancy since his migration to Canada in 1995. He was the head of this Gurdwara for the last four years. There were speculations that funding for terror activities in Punjab was being routed from here. Nijjar was declared a ‘terrorist’ by India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in July 2020 and his assets in the country were attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September 2020. An Interpol Red Corner notice was also issued against him in 2016. The local Surrey police also briefly detained Nijjar in 2018 on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities, but he was later released.

how nijjar was killed

Significantly, two unidentified gunmen opened fire on Nijjar (45) when he was walking from the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia province of western Canada, at 6:30 a.m. Indian time on Monday (June 18, 18:30 Canadian time). eight o’clock) was preparing to leave his vehicle. Police officers tried to give first aid to Nijjar till the doctors arrived but he died on the spot.