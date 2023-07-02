Paperless entry will be done at Ranchi airport, passenger’s face will be the boarding pass, know how?

Ranchi. On the lines of many airports in the country, a new system based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) will be installed at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. In this, passengers will be recognized by their faces and they will be able to make paperless entry at the airport through the Digi-Yatra mobile app. With the help of FRIT technology, the travel related data of the passengers will be automatically processed at the security check and other check points.

Got approval from Airport Authority of India to install this machine

KL Aggarwal, director of Birsa Munda Airport, told that the approval to install this machine has been received from the Airport Authority of India. This machine will be installed by March 2024. This system has also been installed at Delhi, Varanasi and Bangalore airports. The airport director said that in the Digi-Yatra app, personally identifiable data of passengers is not stored in a centralized system. The identity card and travel details will be kept in the secure wallet of the passenger’s phone. Passengers’ data will be encrypted in the app. For this, blockchain technology is used. Passenger data will be shared 24 hours prior to the airport and will be compulsorily deleted from the airport servers within 24 hours of the completion of the journey.

Identification will be linked to the boarding pass

The passenger will have to do his Aadhaar card verification and photo upload on the Digi-Yatra mobile app. The boarding pass will have to be scanned through the app itself. This information will be shared with the airports. The barcode of the boarding pass will be scanned at the e-gate of the airports. FRT will be installed here, in which identity and travel documents will be confirmed by the face of the passenger. On completion of the process, passengers will be able to enter the airport through the e-gate. They will also have to go through security check and normal procedure while boarding the aircraft.