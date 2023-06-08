Pappu Yadav sitting on dharna in support of women wrestlers, will chant statewide agitation from June 15

Patna. In support of women wrestlers, a one-day protest was held in Patna on Thursday under the leadership of National President of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) Pappu Yadav. Chanting activists gathered at the Gardnibagh picket site in the capital demanded the immediate arrest of Wrestling Association President and BJP leader Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Addressing the dharna, former MP Pappu Yadav said that it is unfortunate that the wrestler daughters who make India famous in the world, are staging a dharna today to punish the culprits of sexual harassment. Why doesn’t the country’s Prime Minister and Home Minister feel ashamed?

The silence of the Prime Minister is shameful

Pappu Yadav said that the wrestlers have to protest to get action taken against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. This is a shameful situation. On the one hand, PM Narendra Modi is not taking action against the MP accused of misconduct, on the other hand he is also giving the slogan of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Shame on such double standards. It is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken a word on women wrestlers. He said that from June 15, the Jan Adhikar Party will organize a statewide agitation in honor of the daughters of the country.

Jap will fight against the government

He said that after the registration of the case after the intervention of the Supreme Court, the police have not arrested the accused till now. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be removed from the post immediately. He should be arrested. JAP National Working President and former minister Akhlaq Ahmed while addressing the protest site said that the condition of the country is not good. The daughters are sitting on dharna for justice, while Manipur is burning. Jan Adhikar Party will fight against this anti-national government.