Papua New Guinea changed years of tradition in honor of PM Modi, this happened for the first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, where he was given a grand welcome. Papua New Guinea changed its tradition to welcome PM Modi. Not only this, hundreds of people waving the tricolor on the roadside raised slogans of Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi. Along with this, people also chanted Bharat Mata. PM Modi also talked to people of Indian origin.

Papua New Guinea changed the tradition in honor of Modi, this happened for the first time

Usually Papua New Guinea does not formally welcome any leader who arrives after sunset, but it was an exception for Prime Minister Modi and he was formally welcomed. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, A grand start to an important visit. Prime Minister Modi reached Port Moresby. This is the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touched PM Modi’s feet

After attending the summit of G7 countries in Japan PM Modi Arrived here. This is the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea. The Indian prime minister was received at the airport by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, who touched Modi’s feet as a mark of respect.

19 gun salute given to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a 19-gun salute in Papua New Guinea. Ceremonial welcome with guard of honour. Showing special respect, Prime Minister James Marape received Prime Minister Modi at the airport. The Indian community also warmly welcomed the Prime Minister.

PM Modi expressed gratitude for the grand welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for the grand welcome. He tweeted, I have reached Papua New Guinea. I am grateful to Prime Minister James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This honor and respect is very special, which I will always remember. I look forward to promoting India’s relations with this great country during my visit.

PM Modi to host 3rd summit of FIPIC

Prime Minister Modi and Marape will host the third summit of FIPIC on Monday. The summit will take place at a time when China is making efforts to increase its military and diplomatic influence in the region. FIPIC was formed in 2014 during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Fiji. Leaders of 14 countries will participate in the FIPIC summit. The PICs include Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.