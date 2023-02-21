The paramedic of the medical center, senior warrant officer Ilnur Alimbekov, performed the tasks of providing medical support to the battalion tactical group of the Russian Armed Forces. He repeatedly evacuated and provided medical assistance to seriously wounded soldiers on board a special helicopter. On Wednesday, February 22, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the military during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

A special helicopter is a Mi-8 equipped with a resuscitation medical module. On it, paramedic Alimbekov helped the seriously wounded to maintain the vital functions of the body in difficult conditions under heavy fire at extremely low altitudes. He also provided medical care after emergency operations in field hospitals.

The experience and professionalism of senior warrant officer Alimbekov made it possible to evacuate more than 600 military personnel from areas of active hostilities to stationary hospitals.

At the forefront of the defense line, Major Salavat Bayrakov and his unit provided artillery support for Russian motorized rifle units. The enemy launched a counterattack and attacked our positions using artillery and mortars.

Under the fire of the nationalists, Major Bayrakov quickly identified enemy firing points, corrected the fire of Russian artillery and transmitted the coordinates of targets for the continuous combat work of his self-propelled artillery battalion.

As a result of the counter-battery fire, the enemy’s foreign-made self-propelled gun mount, the Msta-B howitzer, as well as a large number of manpower, were destroyed by artillery fire from the Russian unit. The actions of the Russian officer and his subordinate personnel inflicted significant damage on the enemy, thwarted their attack and helped to hold the occupied line of defense.

The day before, February 21, the Ministry of Defense told how a motorized rifle regiment under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Zavadsky was supposed to organize defense in one of the directions. However, the enemy, with superior forces, supported by artillery and army aviation, launched an offensive along the entire front of the regiment’s defense.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

