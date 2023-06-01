Paramedical council will be formed for the first time in Bihar, role will be played from registration to appointment

In view of the demands of the employees in the health sector of Bihar, several steps are being taken by the state government. Till now there are many institutions in the state, in the absence of which the correct data of health workers is not available. Along with this, the registration of such personnel is also not being done. In view of this, the Health Department has decided to constitute Para Medical Council for the first time in the state. This council will have 10 members including the chairman. Along with this, mercury medical rules are also being prepared by the department.

According to the official sources of the health department, so far X-ray Technician, Radiology Assistant, Dental Assistant, Medical Laboratory Assistant, Ophthalmic Assistant, Operation Theater Assistant, CT Scan Technician, ECG Assistant, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, MRI Technician, Medical Laboratory Technologist are available in the state. There is no statutory body for registration of technical students like Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Dresser, Audiology Assistant. In such a situation, without registration, the government does not have the information that how many students have what degree in which field in the state.

Degree will also be verified at the time of registration

At the time of registration, the valid certificates of the students doing paramedical will also be checked. Due to this, those taking fake degrees will also be caught. According to the sources, Para Medical Council is being formed on the lines of Nursing Council, Pharmacy Council and Medical Council. The preparations for the formation of this council have been completed in the department. It is believed that soon it will get the approval of the cabinet. After this, the way for the formation of the council will be cleared.

Sarkari Naukri: Bumper restoration in Bihar, 3601 posts will be appointed in Health Department by August(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QGhCWSLAJU)