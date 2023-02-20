February 20, 2023, 04:16 – BLiTZ – News

The soldiers of the airborne units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were able to gain a foothold in advantageous positions on the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic. As part of the offensive, they used the BMP-2M Berezhok. Information about this is distributed by RIA Novosti with reference to a member of the reconnaissance detachment.

“The enemy is not far away, the nearest stronghold and the nearest trenches are 150-200 meters from us,” the publication quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that work has to be carried out in an extremely targeted mode, using armored vehicles only in cases of extreme need.

He noted that in the future additional reconnaissance work will be carried out, after which, forces will be let into the specified area, called upon to finally gain a foothold in it. This will allow them to strengthen their positions for future attacks.

The serviceman operating under the call sign “Ptitsa” noted that the reserve units are located nearby and carry out the delivery of ammunition and food immediately after repulsing the opposing forces of the militants of the Kyiv regime.

Recall that the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, received medical treatment with information that about 700 representatives of law enforcement agencies of the Kiev regime were subjected to criminal prosecution in connection with the use of banned methods of conducting hostilities.

The text of the publication distributed by the media says that 118 of them belong to the command staff of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense of the state.