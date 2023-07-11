Parenting Tips: What has changed in your child’s behavior, don’t scold and kill, understand his mind

mental health problems in children

Tension, despair and depression, feeling nervous, loneliness are the main reasons for stress due to family environment, any traumatic accident, frequent change of home and school, after the birth of a new sibling, worry about parents’ attention. Unable to cope with the pressure of studies, one starts experiencing emotional disturbance. Give emotional support to the children instead of losing patience on the children’s misbehaviour. Listen to the words of the children. Assure him that you will help him fully. Do have one meal with your children. These moments spent with him will give him the courage of expression along with giving him emotional strength. Try to bring the same change in your behavior as you expect from children. Promote the spirit of kindness, cooperation. Instead of suppressing any kind of intellectual curiosity of children, talk to them openly.

Provide emotional support to children and adolescents

Be a part of their daily routine with the kids. Take full care of them and give them time. If possible, take them out for a walk. Play outdoor or indoor games together. Help them in their studies.

Laugh and joke with them, don’t put the burden of your workplace and life’s problems on their child.

Sometimes some children are not able to share their mind openly. In such a situation, seek the help of the person with whom the child talks easily. Instead of scolding, talk as a friend.

Inspire him to move towards his interest.

Treat all children in the house equally so that no child feels neglected.

Inspire towards minimum use of mobile. Also explain the advantages and disadvantages of internet.

Parenting Tips

For the proper development of children, pay full attention to their diet, thoughts and behavior. In a fast life, you ran at the same speed. Where your child does not get away from you. Make necessary changes in yourself to change their behavior to maintain the softness of soft childhood.

