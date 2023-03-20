Paris closes 11 metro stations over pension reform protests

In the center of Paris, 11 metro stations are closed due to protests against pension reform. On Monday, March 20, it is said by the Autonomous Office of Paris Transport (RATP).

“In connection with the inter-union demonstration and at the request of the police prefecture <…> stations and train stations are closed from 11:00 (13:00 Moscow time). Transfers are not possible. The opening of the stations will be carried out by order of the authorities,” the announcement says.

First of all, we are talking about stations in the Champs Elysees and the National Assembly building, where deputies will decide today on a vote of no confidence in the government after Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne announced the adoption of pension reform bypassing a vote in parliament.

Earlier in the day, research firm Elabe released polling data showing that two-thirds of French people (68%) support a vote of no confidence in the government or the resignation of the prime minister. Among them, most of all supporters of the main competitors of the current President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron – Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Marine Le Pen. In addition, a vote of no confidence in the government is supported by 64% of those who voted for the current head of state.

A no-confidence vote on March 17 was put forward by the opposition group LIOT in the national assembly after the adoption of a law to raise the retirement age. The document was signed by 91 opposition representatives from five groups in the national assembly. In total, there are 298 deputies in the opposition groups.

The day before, France passed a law raising the retirement age to 64. The document was approved without a vote in Parliament in accordance with Art. 49.3 of the French constitution (on the right of the executive to pass any law without the consent of the legislature).

The government reform provides for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years and the abolition of a number of special pension regimes. Against this background, rallies and demonstrations took place in France, many of which led to riots and clashes with the police.