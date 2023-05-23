Parking mess, stuck on the roads

Rajendra SharmaEven though this thing may seem a bit strange, but now the problem of parking of domestic or rather private four-wheelers in the cities is becoming serious. It is also true that this problem is increasing rapidly not only in our metropolitan cities but also in front of most of the countries of the world. The countries of the world are grappling with the parking problem of four wheelers and are brainstorming many options to solve this problem. Even the parking fee has started earning a lot of income.

Talking about India alone, there are about five crore cars in circulation in the country. According to a rough estimate, the parking space of more than four thousand football fields is required for the parking of available cars in Delhi. If we talk about the income from parking in Delhi, then it exceeds Rs 9800 crore. If you go out into the streets of any city in any corner of the country, you will see that half of the road space outside the houses in the streets is devoted to the parking of cars. That is, it is becoming common to have more than one car and vehicle in the same household. In any city, it is becoming common to get jammed at the time of opening and closing of office or market. All this when it is believed that the number of cars in the country is less than the population. The number of cars will only increase in the coming years. There can be no doubt in this. The traffic conditions are becoming such that sometimes it takes a long time to cross the distance of a few steps.

In fact, among the many reasons for all this, not paying attention to developing suburbs, allowing multi-storey buildings to be built only at busiest places, not developing urban public transport system, easy purchase of vehicles and lack of long-term planning for parking of vehicles. It is also to be. Now the situation has started happening to such an extent that a quarrel over parking or should we say that even a fatal dispute is becoming common. The incidents of road rage are increasing day by day. In fact, the way four-wheelers have become easy accessible due to easy loan facility and fast increasing flow of money, a positive result of this has come to the fore that the way mobile is becoming common for all, rich and poor, in the same way. Four wheelers are becoming common. As far as people with money are concerned, it is normal to have more than one vehicle in their homes. The other aspect of the picture is also that people with even a little good financial condition are now shifting towards expensive and USV, MSV vehicles. Half of the footpaths in the streets of any city can be seen only because of the parking of vehicles. There has also been a difference in people’s thinking or demand and now people do not like to buy small cars. The results for a small car like the Nano are in front of us. Due to lack of space in the house, vehicles have to be parked on the roads.

The International Energy Agency estimates that by 2050, 80,000 square kilometers of space will be required in the countries of the world for parking only and only cars. That is, so much space that a small country can easily fit in this space. Although the governments of the countries of the world are making plans regarding the old junk, but it is also becoming a problem in itself. Well this can be discussed separately. But the question remains the same that the car business is yet to pick up pace. In such a situation, urban development organizations and planners will have to prepare a solid action plan regarding parking of private cars. The interesting thing is that now the car market is shifting to electric cars, in such a situation space has to be found for charging stations as well. If charging arrangements are made at the parking lots only, then the problem can be solved to some extent. In fact, the time has come when rental parking lots should be made like rental houses and the necessary requirements related to cars can also be met there. Such as facilities for air-water, general repair, cleanliness, charging etc. It can be even more convenient if there is an automatic multi-storey parking system at paid parking lots. The need of the hour is to have more parking facilities in multi-storey buildings and malls as well.