Parliament House Controversy: Opposition playing President’s melody, Owaisi’s tone is different

Amid the ongoing controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament House, a new statement by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has come to the fore. Where on one side 19 opposition parties are talking about getting the President to inaugurate the new Parliament House, on the other hand Owaisi is suggesting different names from the Prime Minister and the President.

Inauguration is not approved by the Prime Minister – Owaisi

He told reporters, “Parliament is independent. Prime Minister Modi should not inaugurate the new building of Parliament. This is an interference in the jurisdiction of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.” Owaisi said, “Opposition parties did not contact us because they consider us untouchables. It is also wrong that the President should inaugurate. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha is the guardian of the House. Om Birla Saheb should inaugurate.

19 opposition parties opposed the inauguration by PM Modi

Meanwhile, 19 opposition parties announced on Wednesday that they would collectively boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new building of Parliament as the spirit of democracy has been removed from Parliament during the tenure of this government and keeping the President away from the ceremony was ‘indecent’. act’ has been done. In a joint statement, they also alleged that President Draupadi Murmu’s bypassing of the inauguration ceremony and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building is a direct attack on democracy.

Parliament is not made of bricks of ego, but of constitutional values ​​– Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that the Parliament is not made of bricks of ego, but of constitutional values. He tweeted, “Neither getting the President to inaugurate Parliament nor invite him to the ceremony – this is an insult to the country’s highest constitutional post.” Parliament is not made of bricks of ego, but of constitutional values.

Not inviting His Excellency President Draupadi Murmu ji is a gross insult – Sanjay Singh

At the same time, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted, “Not inviting His Excellency President Draupadi Murmu ji to the inauguration ceremony of Parliament House is a great insult to him.” This is an insult to the Dalit tribal and deprived society of India. The Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the inauguration program in protest against Modi ji not inviting His Excellency the President.

Where does the Prime Minister listen to anyone – Manoj Jha

On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha said, “If the President had inaugurated the new building of the Parliament, it would have been in accordance with tradition and would have confirmed the supremacy of the Constitution.” But where does the Prime Minister listen to anyone. Most of the parties of the opposition kept their opinion in this favor that the constitution is paramount.

Opposition unite over parliament controversy